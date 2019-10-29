Mary A. Blea, 97, of Hutchinson, died October 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 5, 1922, in Hutchinson, to Arcadio Canales and Rita (Garcia) Aleman.

Mary A. Blea

Mary A. Blea, 97, of Hutchinson, died October 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 5, 1922, in Hutchinson, to Arcadio Canales and Rita (Garcia) Aleman.

Mary was employed at Cessna Fluid Power Division as a parts assembler and retired in 1989 after 22 years of service. She enjoyed wood carving and being a homemaker, but her greatest love was spoiling her grandchildren.

On August 11, 1941, Mary married Paul H. Blea in Lyons. They shared over 63 years of marriage until his death on February 25, 2005.

She is survived by: daughters, Stella Blea and Sharon Engle, both of Hutchinson; brothers, Robert (Rosemary) Aleman and Richard (Melinda) Aleman, all of Hutchinson; sister, Rosie Vargas of Hutchinson; granddaughters, Kim (Bryon) Blea-Brown and Cristie (Mike) Winston; great-grandchildren, Kalicia D. (Ryan) Wilson, Brianna M. Brown, Jordan B. Brown, and Paul M. Winston; great-great-grandson, Riley D. Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Paul H. Blea; son, Frank Blea; grandson, Michael R. Luna; sisters, Lola, Betty, and Jennie; and brothers, Charles, Luis, and John.

Parish Rosary will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road, Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church, both officiated by Father Michael Kerschen. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County or Church of the Holy Cross, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

