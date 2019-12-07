Teresa Graham

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - Teresa L. Horyna Graham, 53, died November 30, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born June 26, 1966, in Wellington, Kansas, to Robert and Gayle (Swafford) Horyna.

She was a 1984 graduate of Hutchinson High School. Teresa worked in the gas measurement industry in Tulsa, and also volunteered at the American Legion in Tulsa.

On July 25, 1986, she married Scott D. Graham in Hutchinson. Her husband, Scott of 33 years, survives. Other survivors include: son, Dustin and wife Hailey; stepson, Jeremy and wife Melissa, all of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; father, Bob Horyna and wife Brenda of South Hutchinson; sister, Tammy Burkhart and husband Brent, Hutchinson; stepsister and brother, Elizabeth Garcia and husband Ruben of Port Charlotte, FL, and Ryan Cousins and wife Priscilla of Gardener; grandchildren, Kali and Baron, with another grandchild on the way; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Gayle Horyna; brother, Robert Jr.; and sister, Tracy Horyna.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Westwood Chapel, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

