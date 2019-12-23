Billy Kimble, Sr.

Larned -- Billy Wayne Kimble, Sr., 73, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Survivors include wife Beverly, two sons and four daughters. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 27, 2019,at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington, KS.

