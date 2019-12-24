Herbert C. 'Herb' Soukup, 83, of Hutchinson, died December 22, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Full obituary will be in Sunday's newspaper. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Herbert C. 'Herb' Soukup

