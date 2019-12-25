Anthony -- Helen C. Wilt, 83, died December 23, 2019. Survivors: son, Dr. David Wilt (Elizabeth); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters: Linda Coombs, Joyce Wooley. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Friday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to service Friday. Memorials to Country Living Inc. or Anthony Christian.

Anthony -- Helen C. Wilt, 83, died December 23, 2019. Survivors: son, Dr. David Wilt (Elizabeth); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters: Linda Coombs, Joyce Wooley. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Friday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to service Friday. Memorials to Country Living Inc. or Anthony Christian.