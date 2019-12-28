Lee Otis Daines, 76, of Hutchinson, died December 25, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1943, in Canon City, CO, the son of John O. and Beatrice E. (Epperson) Daines.

Lee O. Daines

Lee worked for many years for Perry Lumber in South Hutchison. He enjoyed fishing and camping and model trains. Lee was of the Christian faith.

On October 3, 1969, he married Carolyn S. Harper in Hutchinson. They shared 50 years of marriage. She survives.

Also surviving are: children, John Daines (Regina), Melissa Weible (Cecil), all of Hutchinson, Angela Daines, Daniel Daines, both of Pawnee Rock; six grandchildren; sister, Ann DeWater (Bud), South Hutchinson; and many other family members and friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Elliott Chapel. Private family burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park.

Friends may call from 1-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

