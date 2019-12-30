KINGMAN - Betty Lorraine Malone, 89, died December 29, 2019, at Wamego, Kansas.

Betty Lorraine Brown Malone

KINGMAN - Betty Lorraine Malone, 89, died December 29, 2019, at Wamego, Kansas.

She was born March 11, 1930, at Coy, Oklahoma, the daughter of Floyd H. and Mamie Frances Bliss Brown. A longtime resident of Kingman, Kansas, previously of Coldwater, she was a retired dental technician.

Betty was a member of the Kingman Christian Church.

On March 22, 1947, she married Floyd W. Malone at Ashland, Kansas; he died June 18, 1999. Survivors include son Jerry (Shirley), daughter Janis (Wade) Kerns, aunt Roberta (Lloyd) Malone; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by brother Ernest Brown; and sister Doris Detwiler.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Kingman. Friends may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.