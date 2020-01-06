LYNDON - Arnold LeRoy Ruebke, 80, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. He was born on June 20, 1939, in Cherryvale, Kansas, the son of Henry and Bertha (Lentz) Ruebke.

Arnold LeRoy Ruebke

Arnold had lived in Arlington, Kansas since 1974. He owned and operated his own window and siding company for many years. He began his work with the Kansas Department of Transportation as a Bridge Inspector in the late eighties until he retired.

Arnold was married to Carol D. Vanderpool in April of 1962, they later divorced. He then married Mavis Colley on July 20, 1971, they later divorced.

Arnold is survived by his daughter, Juanita Spitzenberger of Lyndon; his son, Arnold Ruebke, Jr. of Oklahoma; two step daughters, Lori Colley of Hutchinson and Cambi Colley of Kansas City; his sister, Darlene Phillips of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his sister-in-law, Sandra Reed and two grandchildren.

Arnold was cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to PBS (Public Broadcasting Service), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.