NORWOOD, Missouri - Fred T. Yoder, 76, died January 21, 2020, at the home in Norwood, Missouri. He was married to Lorene (Schrock) Mullett. He was first married to Gertie Miller.

He is survived by: his four children, Marietta (Glen) Yoder, Ernest (Carolyn), Jr. (Lorinda), Norman (Kristina); eight step-children, Lavern (Ella Fern), Andy Ray (Mary Ann), Alvin (Wanda), Melvin (Sarah), Marilyn (Raymond) Troyer, Marlin (Loretta), Louise (Eli) Yoder, and Samuel of the home; 17 grandchildren; 24 step-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; one brother-in-law; and one uncle.

Preceding him in death, his first wife; one brother; one sister; one brother-in-law; and two step-grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral at the Ernest Yoder home, 4704 E. Red Rock Rd., Haven, Kansas 67543. Visitation hours on January 24, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral at 9 a.m. on January 25, 2020.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.