Virgil Leroy Tucker, 73, of Hutchinson, died February 4, 2020, at his home. He was born May 2, 1946, in Winfield, the son of Carl W. and Audrey L. (Brittingham) Tucker.

Virgil L. Tucker

Virgil Leroy Tucker, 73, of Hutchinson, died February 4, 2020, at his home. He was born May 2, 1946, in Winfield, the son of Carl W. and Audrey L. (Brittingham) Tucker.

Virgil graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1992, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

After returning to Hutchinson, Virgil attended HCTEA and studied automotive technology. He then taught automotive technology at HCTEA and Barton County Community College, in addition to working at AutoZone.

Virgil was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, AMVETS, and V.F.W. Bob Campbell Post #1361

On March 29, 1975, he married Susan J. DeGraff in Chula Vista, CA. They shared 42 years of marriage before her death on November 22, 2017.

Survivors include: sons, Richard, Roger, Lee, Jack, Eric; daughter, Roxanna Cox; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Amber, Charlene, Carlene; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Virgil was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; and son, Virgil Allen Tucker.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Elliott Chapel. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Vietnam Veterans of America, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.