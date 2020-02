KINGMAN - Donald Kenneth Bett, 98, WWII US Army veteran and former co-owner of Morris-Bett Garage, passed away February 18, 2020 in Kingman, KS.

KINGMAN - Donald Kenneth Bett, 98, WWII US Army veteran and former co-owner of Morris-Bett Garage, passed away February 18, 2020 in Kingman, KS.

Donald was preceded in death by: his parents, Herbert and Iva (Crumley) Bett; brothers, Herbert 'Edd', Robert and Wendell; sisters, Marjorie Boroughs and Dorothy McNeil. Donald is survived by: his sister-in-law, Louise Bett and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingman Christian Church. Graveside service to be held at Hunt Cemetery in Rago, KS, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Wulf-Ast Mortuary.