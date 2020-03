PLAINS -- age 71, passed away March 2, 2020, at his Plains, Kansas, residence.

Rick E. Littlefield

PLAINS -- age 71, passed away March 2, 2020, at his Plains, Kansas, residence.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Plains Friends Church. Private family interment has taken place in the Plains Cemetery.