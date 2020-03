MCPHERSON - Noleen June Binder, 81, of McPherson, passed away at 6:18 a.m., Friday, March 6th, 2020, suddenly, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home, McPherson.

Noleen Binder

