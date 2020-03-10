LITTLETON, Colorado - James Lincoln 'Jim' Wainner, 91, died February 27, 2020, at his home in Littleton, CO. He was born February 12, 1929 in Hutchinson, KS. to Lela (Henson) and Harry 'Val' Wainner.

LITTLETON, Colorado - James Lincoln 'Jim' Wainner, 91, died February 27, 2020, at his home in Littleton, CO. He was born February 12, 1929 in Hutchinson, KS. to Lela (Henson) and Harry 'Val' Wainner.

He married his high school sweetheart Luella Warnock on August 21, 1949 at the Partridge Community Church in Partridge, KS. Jim graduated from Partridge High School, from WSU in Wichita, KS and Columbia University in New York City. He was the tenor soloist at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City (Norman Vincent Peale was the minister); tenor soloist for the Robert Shaw Corale; tenor soloist for the Morman Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City, UT; soloist for the Messiah in both Hutchinson and Lindsborg, KS numerous times. He was Professor of Music at OU in Norman, OK for over 20 years. Jim served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War.

He is survived by: three sons, James (Jennifer) of Littleton, CO, Kevin (Jennifer) of Alexandria, VA, and Sean (Kimberly) of Norman, OK; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Norman of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Ginger Wainner of Carlsbad, NM; sister-in-law, June (Robert) Winslow of Hutchinson, KS; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Luella who died May 5, 2014; two brothers, David and Gary, and one sister Anita Wainner.

Graveside service will be held March 18, 2020, at the Ft. Logan Military Cemetery in Denver, CO.