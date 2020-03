BUCKLIN - Ruth Leinberger Hiss passed away, March 7, 2020, in Lenexa. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Kingsdown Presbyterian Church. Burial Bucklin Cemetery. No visitation. Memorials: Kingsdown Presbyterian Church or Young Life/Kaw Valley c/o Minnis Mortuary, Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas, 67834.

Ruth Hiss

