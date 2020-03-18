ALBERT - Lynn Paul Keller, 92, passed away March 17, 2020. Friends may sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home. Private Family Services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Albert Fire Department or Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

