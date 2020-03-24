JETMORE - David F. Kline, 73 died March 23, 2020, in Jetmore. Born November 26, 1946, Dodge City, son of Andrew Francis and Ruth Ellen Graizer Kline. Survivor; brother, Donald Kline, Dodge City. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore. Visitation, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Full obit on our website.

David F. Kline

