Anthony -- Diana Kay Hill, 63, died March 26, 2020. Survivors: mother, Lewanna Hill; sister, Tammy Norman; several nieces and nephews. Memorial graveside 2:00 p.m. Friday at Spring Grove Cemetery west of Anthony, KS. Friends may register 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

Diana Kay Hill

Anthony -- Diana Kay Hill, 63, died March 26, 2020. Survivors: mother, Lewanna Hill; sister, Tammy Norman; several nieces and nephews. Memorial graveside 2:00 p.m. Friday at Spring Grove Cemetery west of Anthony, KS. Friends may register 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.