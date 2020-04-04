MARION - Virginia Ann (Chronic) Hammond, 82, passed away on March 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Marion, KS. She was born on June 16, 1938 in Kiowa County, KS, the daughter of Eugene Charles Chronic and Mary Alice Thrasher Chronic.

Virginia Hammond

After graduation from Haviland High School, she attended Salt City Business College in Hutchinson. She also earned her LPN and RN degree and worked as a psychiatric nurse, nursing home administrator and a state nursing home inspector. Upon retirement, she enjoyed teaching CAN classes and helped many students go on to become nurses.

Virginia enjoyed volunteering for 4 " H, being involved in her church and sponsoring Trail Rides. She was a member of Eastern Star and was always willing to lend a helping hand with her friends and family. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, artist, and loved reminiscing with friends and family.

Survivors include: her children, Jeffery (Carolyn) Morris of Hutchinson, Wade (Diane) Morris of Hoisington, Chandra Morris of Marion, Derek (Joyce) Morris of Wichita, and Christopher (Lanissa) Hammond of Marion; stepdaughter, Brenda (Butch) Hammond Robertson of Eads, CO; her grandchildren, Jerid Rosenberger, Jesse (Annika) Morris, Emilee (Julie) Morris Wilke, Tyler (Shanley) Morris, Michael Morris, Anna Deal, Evann Deal, Chelsi (Chris) Holinde, Shayla (Kody) Cook, Caitlyn (Cory) Meitner, Hunter Morris, Keltonn Morris, Kindra Morris, Savigon Reed, Lakisha (Austin) Crane, Zachary Hammond, Colton Hammond; 14 great grandchildren and her sister Karen Little.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Galen Chronic, husband, Stewart Hammond and her grandsons, Bryce Morris, and David J. Reed.

Services to be held at a later date, memorials are suggested to the Marion Christian Church. Baker Funeral Home is handling arrangements.