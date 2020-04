ELKHART - Katherine (Katy) Joan Hall Tucker passed from her earthly home April 23, 2020. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29,2020, at Garnand Funeral Home in Elkhart. Graveside service is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elkhart Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Katherine Tucker

ELKHART - Katherine (Katy) Joan Hall Tucker passed from her earthly home April 23, 2020. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29,2020, at Garnand Funeral Home in Elkhart. Graveside service is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elkhart Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.