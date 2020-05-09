Simon Richard Armenta, Jr., of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away May 3, 2020 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. The son of Simon Richard, Sr., and Maria Armenta, he was born on August 20, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a retired city supervisor for the City of Phoenix, Arizona.

A football fanatic, he was a super fan of the Miami Dolphins. He also was a master fisherman and loved teaching and sharing time outside with his children and grandchildren. His family knew him as the 'green thumb' of the family " he could plant, grow and revitalize all plants. His family was his greatest love and joy.

He married the love of his life, Charlotte Balderrama, in 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona. She preceded him in death August 18, 2005.

Survivors include: two daughters, Eileen (Eric) Webb and Denise (Michael) Rodriguez; three sons, Simon Richard III (Natasha), Mark, and Mario (Mary) Armenta; one brother, Joe Armenta; one sister, Delores Garcia; four grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and one sister.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the corona virus pandemic.

