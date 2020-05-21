Greig A. Rupp

Sterling -- Greig Allen Rupp, 63, of Sterling, passed away on May 19, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 22, 1956 in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Richard D. and Mildred Pike Rupp. Greig graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1974. He was a lifelong Sterling resident. Greig was a self-employed carpenter and farmer. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, shooting guns, and most of all spending time with his family. Greig is survived by his mother, Mildred Rupp of Sterling; three children, Shane Rupp of Lyons, KS, Lauren Rupp of Hutchinson, KS, and Daniel Rupp of Sterling; brother, Brent Rupp and companion Brenda Dobson of Hutchinson, KS; sister, Sherry Gibson of Hutchinson, KS; and three grandchildren, Zoey, Zayden and Kadence. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Rupp. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor George Hinton officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. Memorials may be given to Greig Rupp Grandchildren's Education Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

