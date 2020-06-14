BENNINGTON - Colleen Evone Lambert, 88, Bennington, was born October 12, 1931 to Perry and Elizabeth (Hamme) Wolf, on the Bowen Ranch west of Longford. She passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.

Colleen E. Lambert

She grew up on a farm west of Longford. Colleen attended Ackley and Mulberry schools. She was a 1949 graduate of Longford High School. In 1950, she married Harold Faidley. To this union, three children were born, Shirley, Curtis, and Lon.

Her careers included the Longford Grocery Store and the Talmage Post Office.

Colleen was a member of the Eastern Star, United Church of Bennington, and the Salina American Legion. Her hobbies included playing many instruments and her Kansas Country Band.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Rip Stockdale.

Survivors are her three children, Shirley Stockdale of Salina, Curtis (Heidi) Faidley of Burrton, and Lon (Lesley) Faidley of Solomon; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Burial was in Rose Meron Cemetery on Saturday, June 13. A celebration of Colleen's life will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17 at the United Church of Bennington.

Memorials may be given to the United Church of Bennington, Bennington Fire Department, or Bennington E.M.S. and may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

