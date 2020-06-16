Ellinwood, KS -- Sue Frances (Robbins) Ahrens, 83, passed away in Ellinwood, KS on June 14, 2020. Sue was born Dec. 16, 1936 in McPherson, KS to Robert William Robbins and Mildred Faye (Baker) Robbins. She graduated from Great Bend HS in 1954 and later attended Fort Hays State University. Sue married William Wayne Ahrens on Oct. 23, 1955 at Great Bend Presbyterian Church. In addition to being an accomplished seamstress she was also gifted in the kitchen where she was known for her pies and cookies. A member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Ellinwood since 1970 she taught Sunday School/Bible school and was very active in multiple women's groups throughout the church. Other organizations and memberships include Barton Co. Extension, TriCircle, EHU, 4-H Club leader, Lakin Go Getters, Ellinwood Hospital Auxiliary, Ellinwood and Barton County historical societies, and Kansas and Missouri genealogy societies.

Sue Frances Ahrens

Ellinwood, KS -- Sue Frances (Robbins) Ahrens, 83, passed away in Ellinwood, KS on June 14, 2020. Sue was born Dec. 16, 1936 in McPherson, KS to Robert William Robbins and Mildred Faye (Baker) Robbins. She graduated from Great Bend HS in 1954 and later attended Fort Hays State University. Sue married William Wayne Ahrens on Oct. 23, 1955 at Great Bend Presbyterian Church. In addition to being an accomplished seamstress she was also gifted in the kitchen where she was known for her pies and cookies. A member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Ellinwood since 1970 she taught Sunday School/Bible school and was very active in multiple women's groups throughout the church. Other organizations and memberships include Barton Co. Extension, TriCircle, EHU, 4-H Club leader, Lakin Go Getters, Ellinwood Hospital Auxiliary, Ellinwood and Barton County historical societies, and Kansas and Missouri genealogy societies.

Survivors include husband, William Wayne Ahrens, Ellinwood, KS; son, Jimmy Duane (Judy) Ahrens, Manhattan, KS; daughter, Deborah Sue (Edward) Jones, Great Bend, KS; grandchildren, Brian (Brandi) Clarke, Kevin (Kim) Clarke, Steven Clarke, Christopher (Katie) Clarke, David Clarke; great-grandchildren, Weston, Evan, Kelsey, & Kinsley.

Funeral Service will be Thurs. June 18th 10:00 AM at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Ellinwood with Pastor Debby Rains officiating. Public visitation will be at Minnis Chapel from 1-8 PM with family present from 6-8 PM on Wed., June 17th. Memorials to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Ellinwood Hospital Auxiliary, or the Parkinson's Foundation in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.

