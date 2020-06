Funeral service for Earl F. Weidman, of Hutchinson, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Countryside Baptist Church, 819 W. 30th Avenue, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Memorials to Countryside Baptist Church. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangmeents.

Earl F. Weidman

