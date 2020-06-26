MCPHERSON - Richard D. 'Rick' Moss, 63, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Survivors: daughter, Alisha Rice and grandson, Jordan Rice, both of Gladstone, MO; siblings, Donna Dent, John Moss, and Sharon Turner. Graveside service: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Windom Cemetery.Memorials: Hospice of Reno County, Sandstone Heights, or Andover Lutheran Church c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Richard D. 'Rick' Moss

