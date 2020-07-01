Mary L. Brown, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born March 23, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the daughter of James S. and Myrtle L. (Griffith) Long.

Mary graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1953. On May 21, 1992 she married Robert E. Brown in Colorado Springs, CO. She worked as a floral designer for Nans Flower Shop and Don's Custom Floral. Mary had several hobbies and interests throughout the years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and for a short time she refurbished old dolls. She was a member of the Elm Dale Community Center and the Moose Lodge.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joan Nelson and a brother, Richard Long.

Survivors include: her husband, Robert; a daughter, Joyce (Ray) Sprinkle; three brothers, Dean Long, Roy (Bert) Long, Ronald (Jan) Long; one sister, Janis Smyth; one grandson, Andrew Sprinkle; a granddaughter Sarah (Geoffery) Ulrich; and two great grandchildren, Haley Sprinkle and Vincent Ulrich.

A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. Friends and family may sign the book Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hutchinson Humane Society and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

