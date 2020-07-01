Scott City -- Mason D. Wright, 25, passed on June 27, 2020 in Scott City. Born August 30, 1994 to Rodney & Judith Clinton Wright. Graveside at 10:30, July 1 at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials are to the Mason D. Wright Memorial Fund. See funeral home web site for more info.

Mason D. Wright

Scott City -- Mason D. Wright, 25, passed on June 27, 2020 in Scott City. Born August 30, 1994 to Rodney & Judith Clinton Wright. Graveside at 10:30, July 1 at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials are to the Mason D. Wright Memorial Fund. See funeral home web site for more info.