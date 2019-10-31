MULLINVILLE - Vernon Eugene Davis, 88, died October 29, 2019, at Hill Top House, Bucklin, Kansas. He was born October 30, 1930, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Ernie and Verna (Logan) Davis.

Vernon Eugene Davis

Vernon graduated from Mullinville High School in 1949. He was a farmer/ stockman and a lifetime resident of rural Kiowa and Edwards Counties. Vernon was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Lighthouse Worship Center Assembly of God Church serving as a board member and Sunday School Teacher many years, the Kiowa County Historical Society, The Bethel Cemetery Board and the Kinsley Co-op Board.

On June 10, 1951, Vernon married Nancy Joan Douglass in Mullinville. She survives. Other survivors include: four daughters, Sherry and husband Bill Neier, Ashland, Kansas, Cindy and husband Dan Pyatt, Greensburg, Marsha and husband Mike Stout, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Joni and husband Keith Johnson, Wadsworth, Ohio; three brothers, Allen and wife Ferrel Davis, Coldwater, Kansas, Gerald and wife Sue Davis, Kinsley, Kansas, Dewain and wife Jeannie Davis, Winfield, Kansas; three sisters, Pat Baker, Martinsburg, West Virginia, La Ruth and husband Gordon Liechty, Leo, Indiana; one sister-in-law, Shirley Davis, Newark, Delaware; nine Grand-children and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: a brother, Wesley Dean Davis.

Funeral Services and Celebration of Vernon's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday November 4, 2019, at the Lighthouse Worship Center, Greensburg with Pastor Jeffrey Miller officiating, Burial with military honors will follow in Bethel Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Fleener Funeral Home, Greensburg.

Memorials are suggested to the Lighthouse Worship Center and the Hill Top House, Bucklin, both in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St., PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.