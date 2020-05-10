TOPEKA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas announced two area medical facilities have been designated as Blue Distinction Centers-plus.

Recognized were Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show expertise in delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations. Facilities that meet nationally established quality and cost measures for Blue Distinction Centers are then considered for designation as Blue Distinction Centers-plus for demonstrating expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions.

"We are committed to giving our members access to the best in healthcare. We are excited that these facilities are doing such truly great work," said Matt All, president/CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. "They are helping the people of Kansas live better, healthier lives."

All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20% more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.

Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements1.

“These coveted designations reflect the on-going commitment of facilities and medical professionals across the country to provide higher-quality care and value for their patients,” said Jennifer Atkins, vice president, Network Solutions, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. “We know that Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients. We are honored to recognize their work.”

For more information about the program and a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.