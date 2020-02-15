A musical duo that defines itself as Americana will perform 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Marysville.

The concert, featuring My One and Only, will be held at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, 201 S. 9th St.

Tickets are $5 for those 18 years and older and may be purchased at the door.

According to a news release from Wayne Kruse, president of the Marshall County Arts Cooperative, the duo — made up of Benjamin and Kassie Wilson — will be one of the first Americana acts to play for the arts cooperative.

Americana is defined as a “contemporary form of music incorporating various elements of American music including country, folk, bluegrass and blues,” Kruse said.

Benjamin Wilson said in the release he thinks a lot of Americana-style songs reflect old country music.

“I love how old country songwriting was not complicated for the listening,” Benjamin Wilson said. “You could listen to the song and follow along exactly as you were listening, and the lyrics still made you feel something deep inside.”

My One and Only, which hails from Nashville, Tenn., was not always a duo.

Before the group formed, Kassie Wilson was singing country-soul music and Benjamin Wilson played alternative folk-rock.

“At first it was really a struggle to find our rhythm in songwriting and to find our place,” Benjamin Wilson said. “But we kept at it, and certain styles kept coming out that we both liked and we held on to those.”

The duo has previously toured across the country and in Africa, where they worked with a ministry to produce youth conferences that incorporated music, Bible teaching and youth training.

“Not only has our songwriting been affected by our multiple trips to Africa, but our worldviews and our priorities have been shaken to the core,” Benjamin Wilson said.