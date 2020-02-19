1. Let Them Eat Cake: Chocolate Hazelnut Brownies: 10 a.m. Feb. 19, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person. You’re invited to come early and stay late to chat and enjoy our space; bring your favorite mug, a sweet tooth, and friends.

2. Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington, Hutchinson. Find a pause in the middle of your week to take care of your mind & body by joining us at the Hutchinson Art Center. Every Wednesday you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. No previous yoga experience is required to attend. Tickets at www.littlerabbityogastudio.com or in person at the class. Bring a friend to class and you both pay $5 for class. The regular cost to attend class is $10 per class. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class.

3. Hey Little Hutch Preschool STEM Family Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson. For information: wendy@hutchcf.org. Mark your calendars for Feb. 19 at Emanuel Lutheran Church as Hey Little Hutch and Wichita’s Exploration Place invite families of children ages 3 to 5 for a free, fun, interactive and educational evening filled with activities built around science, technology, engineering and math – and healthy snacks. The first 20 families through the door will receive STEM-based make-’n’-take bags.