It was “A Winter Love Story” at the Pratt High School Winter Homecoming that just happened to fall on Valentines Day.

Traditional red valentines, some big white snow flakes and silhouettes of couples in love decorated the PHS gym as seniors Hunter Huber and Danielle Staats were named 2020 Winter Homecoming king and queen. Other king and queen candidates were Allison Clark, Halley Perez, Noah Malone and Derek Roadhouse.

Attendants and escorts were juniors Lauren Kolm and Jesus Acosta, sophomores Addie Hoeme and Matthew Shanline, freshmen Karsyn Sharp and J’air Johnson. Royal pages were Kenzie Liggett and Noah Ryder. David Chesney and Annika Larrison presided over the activities as Masters of Ceremonies.

The PHS Pep Band provided music while the vocal music department featured the Pratt High Singers boys presenting the classic love song “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” and the PHS Chamber Singers with “I Need Your Love” with a solo by queen candidate Danielle Staats and vocal rhythm provided by Walker Green.

A group of students from each class performed a “Pant the Chant” routine with the junior class presenting the most energetic performance of all the groups.

The PHS cheerleaders provided a dance routine and led the crowd in a pep rally.