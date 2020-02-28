A rare chance to see a production of a legendary playwright’s greatest work is in store for central Kansas audiences attending Sterling College Theatre’s production of August Wilson’s "Fences."

The often-studied, rarely seen classic will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Culbertson Auditorium on the Sterling College campus.

"Fences" is one of 10 plays by August Wilson in his series on race relations and the African American experience in the 20th century. Each of the plays in the series, known as the “Pittsburgh Cycle,” is set in a different decade.

"Fences," winner of both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Broadway’s Tony Award, is set in the 1950s. It tells the story of Troy Maxson, a star of the Negro Baseball League who believes he was kept from a career in Major League Baseball by racial discrimination. He works as a trash collector in Pittsburgh.

The original 1987 Broadway production of the show starred James Earl Jones. It was notably revived on Broadway in 2010 and featured Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Washington went on to direct the popular film version of the story in 2016.

“There is no question that August Wilson has a rightful place beside Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams and Eugene O’Neill,” said Sterling College Theatre artistic director Sasha Hildebrand, who is directing the show. “August Wilson’s ’Fences’ is a play that is grounded in gritty realism, while sailing into lyrical inspiration at the same time. The play leaves audiences both uplifted and devastated – it is truly brilliant writing.”

Hildebrand said “Fences” is arguably the second most commercially successful African American play, next to Lorraine Hansberry’s “Raisin In the Sun.”

Leading the Sterling cast will be Darren Porche, from New Orleans, as Troy. Troy’s son, Cory, will be played by Torey Wilson, of Rural Hall, N.C., and his wife, Rose, will be played by Kalasia Thomas, of Wichita. Sharing the role of Bono, Troy’s best friend and fellow trash man, will be Melvin Irby, of Costa Mesa, Calif., and James Nelson, of Stockton, Calif. Others in the cast include Arnell Henry from Fountain, Colo.; Bryson White, of Fort Worth, Texas; and Bryanna Moncada, of Newman, Calif.

Sterling College Theatre students will be designing the show. Braydon Jackson, of Wellington, will be designing the set; Matt Eilts, of McPherson, will design the lighting; and Tiffany Adams, of Greeley, Colo., will design the costumes.

Tickets for the production are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be available at the door before each performance.

For more information, visit www.sterling.edu.