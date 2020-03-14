Sunday 15

VFW Post 1432 Riders' Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to noon, 1108 W. Crawford. $8; all you can eat. Public welcome.

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina School Board Community Meeting/Listening Session in Spanish: 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. Ninth. Open to the public. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

MORGANVILLE — St. Patrick's Day Concert: 4 p.m., Morganville School, 307 Main. Featuring middle school dance team. Handicap accessible. Tickets, $8 per person or $18 per family, available from musicians, from Mayo's Department Store or at www.kansasmusic.net. 785-926-4725, baclark@twinvalley.net.

NILES — Potluck Dinner: 6 p.m., Niles Community Center, 2517 Arrowhead. Everyone invited for dinner and bingo. Will collect canned goods for Ottawa County Food Bank. Sponsored by Niles Senior Citizens.

Monday 16

No school for USD 305 students: Classes will resume Tuesday, March 17. 785-309-4723, Jennifer.BradfordVernon@usd305.com.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 145-B S. Santa Fe. Free service to persons with low to moderate household income. www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita, 785-827-1312 or 785-829-8135.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Salina USD 305 Equity Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., Salina West Education Center, 501 W. Cloud. Open to the public. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Gold Street Riders, Salina Chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association: 6 p.m. meal, 7 p.m. meeting, Perkins, 3050 Riffel.

Silver Needles Quilt Guild monthly meeting: 6 p.m. board meeting, 6:30 p.m., social time, meeting at 7, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia. Public welcome.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

Community Learning and Skills Sharing (CLASS)

Classes are taught by community members and require pre-enrollment and payment of fee. Register online or in person, at www.salina.coursestorm.com, at McKenzie Center, 308 W. Elm, or by calling 785-825-4624, ext. 218.

Distilling Lavender Essential Oil 101: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, Prairie Lavender Farm, 69 Alpine Ridge, Bennington. Fee, $25; register by March 18.

The Accelerating Expanding Universe: Dark Matter, Dark Energy and Einstein's Cosmological Constant, or Why Jim Peebles was Awarded Half of the 2019 Physics Nobel Prize. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Fee, free; register by March 23.

Local Media Bootcamp: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, Salina Media Connection, 215 N. Ninth. Fee, free; register by March 25.

Wooden Bunny: 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, Blue Barn Door Studio, 3832 E. Country Club. Fee, $35.

Yoga Moves, Spring Series 2: Begins at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30, and runs for five weeks, Webster Conference Center, 2601 N. Ohio. Fee, $30; register by March 27.

Spring Chess: Begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, and runs for six weeks, McKenzie Center. Fee, $30; register by March 28.