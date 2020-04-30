GREAT BEND – In the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and the potential collapse of a livelihood she'd spent years building, Great Bend business owner Phyllis Brack turned her brick-and-mortar business upside down, determined to adapt while staying connected to her community and keeping her business afloat.

Six weeks later, Brack’s business, Dilly & Doc Creative Studio, is thriving with new customers in Great Bend, and throughout the state of Kansas.

Brack’s Dilly & Doc Creative Studio has been a fixture on Main Street in Great Bend since 2017. Without customers in her shop and without the group project classes that had become so popular in Great Bend, Dilly & Doc’s future looked bleak. Until that point, technology wasn’t a core business strategy.

"We relied on people coming into the shop," said Brack, who runs the business with her husband, Brad. "Art projects, group classes, birthday parties, that was our business and until last month, I assumed that the only way it would work was in person. I had a Facebook page where I would promote classes and people could register online, but I was not what you could call ‘tech savvy.’ "

But in March, with the stay-at-home order in place, Brack took a hard look at the business and concluded that if Dilly & Doc was forced to close for a few months, or more, it would likely never reopen. If customers couldn’t come to her, it was social media that would have to play a much larger role in the business.

"We create experiences at our studio on Main Street [in Great Bend]," said Brack. "While we could sell some projects as retail items online, our business is built around the idea of making individuals the artist, gathering as a community to create together. To ensure Dilly & Doc could maintain that community impact, we had to adjust and the only available option was to go online."

In late March, Brack began a series of virtual classes as a way of creating that community while creating a new source of revenue for her business. She began offering a weekly painting class, Friday Night Live, on her business Facebook page.

Brack creates and sells supply kits each week. She also posts a weekly supply list on the Dilly & Doc Facebook page, which provides flexibility for those who may already have the supplies or who may not want to make an extra trip out. The purchased kits are then picked up curbside, delivered locally or shipped before the class each Friday.

The kits themselves, created by Brack, include everything, from featured wood shape or other mediums like clay or canvas, and their own brand of Dilly & Doc chalk paint and lettering templates.

On Friday evening, Brack leads her class as she did before. Only this time she’s talking into a camera, instead of tables full of artists.

"This is a way to continue to keep the business viable, but I also wanted this to be a way for the community to stay connected, and to give adults and kids something different to do each week," said Brack, who says the response has been bigger than she ever imagined. "I was hoping for just 10 people to watch Week 1, I was shocked at how quickly our LIVE classes caught on, and not just in Great Bend. As of Monday, we already have dozens of orders for our Friday class and will be shipping across the state of Kansas."

Dilly & Doc Creative Studio can be reached online at https://www.facebook.com/DillyandDoc/ or by phone at 620-786-1241.