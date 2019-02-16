The Kansas Film Festival originated to introduce entertainment, art and culture from another era to audiences of all ages. The films are shown as they were originally meant to be seen, and this annual event has grown in popularity for more than 20 years.

On Feb. 22 and 23, the festival will be featuring "lost films restored," including such classics as the 1910 Thomas Edison-produced version of “Frankenstein,” John Ford's silent feature film "Bucking Broadway," and many more.

"We chose this theme to showcase the many shorts and features from the silent era that have been lost for up to 90 or 100 years and are now being rediscovered, restored and reintroduced to new audiences,"said Bill Shaffer, director of the film festival. "Some of our films like 'Metropolis' have been around in 'cut' form for decades, but only recently has new footage been found and re-inserted into the film to make the most complete version yet found."

Because of how unique the film is, Shaffer said he believes "Metropolis" will be a crowd favorite at this year's festival. The film is science fiction mixed with social commentary in the 1920s, which was almost impossible to find in the movies, Shaffer said.

"This German-produced film has fascinated audiences for over 90 years, and now the whole film makes more sense with material added back into it," he said.

"Metropolis" will be shown as the main feature Friday night, after the short film "Frankenstein."

The festival begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and runs until about 10 p.m. Festivities will pick up again from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 23, and continue after a lunch break from 1 to 5 p.m. That evening is the 11th annual cinema dinner event, for which guests purchase tickets to a catered meal and view Ben Model's presentation "Undercranking: The Magic Behind the Slapstick." Model is a musician who has performed at previous Kansas Silent Film Festivals. Two final films will follow the dinner.

The dinner costs $40, but the rest of the festival is free and open to the public. It is held at White Concert Hall on Washburn University's campus, 1700 S.W. Jewell Ave. To reserve a place at the cinema dinner, email Shaffer at bill.shaffer@washburn.edu.

Funds raised during the festival go back into hosting the event and paying for musicians, their travel expenses, film rentals and other expenses. Shaffer said leftover funds are put toward the next year's event.

For more information, visit kssilentfilmfest.org.