NASHVILLE — When Brett Resnick began focusing on playing the pedal steel guitar in 2010, one of his first gigs was at an Indian restaurant in Boston.

Looking back, Resnick laughs about the opportunity, and how it started him on his path to performing alongside 2019 Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves.

Resnick is a Shawnee Heights High School class of 2002 alumnus. He spent his early 20s performing in rock bands around Topeka, then a two-year stint studying guitar at the Berklee College of Music, to now, a Nashville resident who spends most of his time touring the world as a member of Musgraves’ band.

Resnick began his pedal steel career with friend Cale Tyson, an Americana folk musician who eased his transition into the world of country music. From there, the artist only added more twang.

Resnick next worked with Kelsey Waldon, laying steel on her first two records, “The Goldmine” and “I’ve Got a Way.”

“I think my steel playing took a big step forward on that record (‘I’ve Got A Way')," Resnick said. “It really gave me the confidence to play new things I had never played before.”

At the time, Resnick was also a substitute player for Margo Price, prior to her debut on Saturday Night Live and her increasing popularity. Resnick said he loved playing with her, and is a huge fan of her voice.

In January 2017, Resnick recalls getting a phone call out of the blue from Kyle Ryan, asking if he’d like to audition to play with Musgraves.

The band had just finished their “Pageant Material” tour, and were looking for a fresh sounds. Resnick said he didn’t ask questions about the prior steel guitarist, and when they offered him the opportunity to play with the band in Las Vegas, opening up for George Strait, he quickly agreed.

One of the first major shows that Resnick remembers was at the 40th Ann Arbor Folk Festival, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Jenny Lewis was playing before Musgraves, and Resnick was surprised to find himself hanging out with Lewis, lead singer of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley, after the show.

“The first couple shows were just taking the songs and playing them in more of a stripped-down way,” Resnick said. “She (Musgraves) wasn’t too picky about how I approached the steel, just play the main themes but also inject your personality into it — so I was totally cool with that.”

The year 2017 was slow, comparatively, Resnick said, but all that changed once Musgraves’ Grammy Award-winning album, “Golden Hour,” was released.

The band spent the first half of the year touring with Little Big Town, then joined Harry Styles’ tour, a two-time Grammy winner from One Direction.

Musgraves said in previous interviews she enjoys playing for the varying audiences, and Resnick said he believes it’s her ability to cross genres that lead to her four Grammy wins in 2019.

At the 61st annual Grammy Awards in February, Musgraves won a Grammy for Album of the Year, Country Song of the Year, Country Album of the Year and Country Solo Performance of the Year.

“Now, I’d say Kacey is transitioning more to a worldwide defined artist,” Resnick said. “We’re hitting some of the biggest festivals, playing Coachella, where she’s apparently the first female country artist to have ever had a slot on the main stage, so that’s wild.”

For his personal future plans, Resnick hopes to continue touring with Musgraves, and maybe start to settle into his first purchased home, where he’s excited to set up a home studio.

“My goals are just to adapt to the times,” Resnick said. “Kacey’s future album I think is TBD (to be determined) at this point, but I hope to do even more recording. Maybe a steel guitar instrumental record, that’s been a goal of mine.”