DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson. Beginner and advanced classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by practice and social dance time from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per lesson. All ages. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Band: Leon, Mike and Bob. Information: 478-4760.

Dance at The Vinewood: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Sierra Band-Paul Root. $10 cover charge. Food provided.

Dance Gallery Recital: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Free.

MUSIC

Kaw Valley Country Music Club's monthly country music jam: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, Fellowship Hall, Elmont United Methodist Church, 6635 N.W. Church Ln., which is one mile east of US 75 highway on NW 66th St. Donation of $3 suggested. Listeners and players welcome. Potluck dinner about noon. Information: 640-3681.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, May 6, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Pup: 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $18-$20.

New York Philharmonic String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Tickets: $11-$35.

Matty Matheson: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $20.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Josh Yoho. Information: Nancy, 608-8616.

Beach Boys: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th St.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Guangyu Dong Trumpet Recital: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Free.

Ric Barron Band: 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Ric Barron Band will perform with special guests Marta Barron and Richetta Manager. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Jantsen x Digital Ethos: 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $15-$22.

4 His Love Concert: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 S.E. Berryton Road, Berryton. Two shows by Kansas City, Mo.-based Southern gospel quartet 4 His Love. No admission charge; a love offering will be received.

Branson Style Grand O' Opry: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Ottawa Memorial Museum. Duke Mason and Jason Colvin are the special guests. Tickets cost $10 for everyone 13 and over. Information: Dale Reese: 214-0013, or email us at grandoopry@gmail.com.

Anthony Gomes: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, The Landing Grille ad Bar, 2920 S.E. Croco Road. High-voltage blues.

THEATER

"HTT She Loves Me": 2 p.m. Sunday May 5; 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $11-$13.

"The 3 Little Pigs": 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, and 7 p.m. Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $6-$10.

Changing Shades: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Songs deal with the artist's own sense of shifting cultural identity, as well as pieces inspired by stories of Native people in America, the Mediterranean migrant crisis, and the recent political and cultural strife at home and abroad. Information: 843-2787.

Laugh Lines: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $12.75.

FILM

Lawrence



LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, May 5, through Thursday, May 9.

"Amazing Grace": G, 12:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

"High Life": R, 1 p.m., 3;45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Sunday; 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

Free Screening: "William Allen White," a Film by Kevin Willmott: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Editor Mark von Schlemmer will present the film and answer questions. Seating is limited to 100; secure your seats by emailing whickox@watkinsmuseum.org or calling us at 841-4109. This screening will mark the close of our groundbreaking exhibit "Resistance: How Kansas Fought the Klan."

VENUES

Taste-Tea and Nourishing Class: 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, May 6, Natural Grocers, 5836 S.W. 21st St. Join us for tea time! Sample year-round favorites and unlock the power that comes from freshly brewed tea. Gluten-free lemon cookies will be served along with other tea-time treats. We will sample a variety of teas, including traditional favorites and herbal teas. Door prizes and free samples. Information: 228-9100.

Beverley Olson Buller: William Allen White & the KKK in Kansas: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Join the Watkins as we present Beverley Olson Buller discussing William Allen White’s 1924 campaign to expel the Ku Klux Klan from Kansas. This event will also mark the end of our landmark exhibit "Resistance: How Kansas Fought the Klan."

Special Lunch Events at Designers' Showhouse: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 Designers' Showhouse, 1111 S.W. Ottawa Trail. Enjoy lunch and a fun program with a group of friends! Come early or stay after lunch to tour the 2019 Designers’ Showhouse. Cost: $20. For information: 357-5171.

Beer Tasting & Contractors' Night at Designers' Showhouse: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 Designers' Showhouse, 1111 S.W. Ottawa Trail. Enjoy an evening touring the Showhouse, partaking in an array of foods from Front Door Catering, and sampling beers from Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, Happy Basset Brewing Co., Norsemen Brewing Co. and Iron Rail Brewing. Many of the contractors and craftsmen who participated in this year’s Showhouse will be on hand to share information on their talented skill, products and more. Advance registration required. Cost: $30. Information: 7853575171, eryn@east.ks.childcareaware.org.

Babies and Bailouts Watch Party: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, YWCA Northeast Kansas, 225 S.W. 12th St. We will view a live panel discussion featuring nationally recognized Black activists working to end cash money bail. Babies & Bailouts is a chance for communities to come together to learn more about the money bail system and raise funds to directly support black women and children harmed by this oppressive system. Cost: $5-$100.

Museum After Hours — The Chisholm Trail: Joseph McCoy's Great Gamble: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. This is the story of how that gamble paid off, transforming the cattle trade, the American landscape and diet. Information: 272-8681, KSHS.information@ks.gov.

Harlem Wizards: 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, Holton High School, 901 New York Ave., Holton. Tickets: $9-$11.

College Hill Blossoms: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Westminster Presbyterian Church, S.W. 13th and Boswell. Plants and hanging baskets will be available outside. Breakfast and a silent auction will be held inside. Proceeds go toward Boswell Square Park. Information: Sue Fackler, 806-3525.

Auburn Lions Club Annual Mother's Day Weekend Flower/Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, Auburn Civic Center, 1000 S.W. Auburn Road, Auburn. Choose from an assortment of bedding plants, vegetables, porch pots and hanging baskets. Prices range from $2.50 per 4-pack to $27 for a flat. Information: 845-8566.

Mother's Day Weekend with Butterfly Gardening Expert: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Vinland Valley Nursery, 1606 N. 600 Road, Baldwin City. Build a better garden by learning: How to make your pollinator garden a true butterfly garden, which flowers are useful to butterflies, why planting more flowers usually won’t increase the number of butterflies in your yard, the importance of “right place, right plant” and purchase everything you need to get started. Information: 594-2966.

Flint Hills Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan. Celebrate with local artisans, live entertainment, a beer and wine tasting tent, children's activities and food trucks. Regular admission applies: $9 for adults; $7 for military, students, educators or seniors; $4 for youths ages 2-16; free for children under 2; FHDC members free.

Family Fitness Saturday: Zumba: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Family Fitness classes include kid-friendly yoga, Zumba, dance, or martial arts for the whole family. Adults are encouraged to participate with kids for a fun morning of family fitness. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Spaghetti Feed: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Arab Shrine Temple, 1305 S. Kansas Ave. Hearty portions of their famous spaghetti for lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cost: $7.

How-To-Fair: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Marvin Auditorium. Makers, mentors and hobbyists: explore our immersive fair where you can learn, try, experience and investigate more than a dozen opportunities and engage with community members who share your interests. From fire eaters to bike repair. Information: ask@tscpl.org.

Create a Catapult with LEGO Bricks: 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Learn about force, physics and fun by creating a structure using LEGO bricks and rubber bands to launch marshmallows. Also see what you can build with LEGO bricks in Travel Adventure. This amazing exhibit created by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis the invites children and families to use LEGO bricks as a vehicle for imagination. Information: 783-8300.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 11, No Good Johnny. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Opliam/Tukkiman. 10 p.m. Friday, May 10, Mother's Friday Night Karaoke. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Oceanside Hotels/Ben Quad/Kid Computer. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:10-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, Da'Coots (Classic Rock). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 8 Track Minds (Classic Rock). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Cinco De Drinko Party, 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Movie Night, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Late night Beer Pong, Sunday, May 5; Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, May 6, Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 9; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. CASA of Shawnee County's Battle of the Lips, 6 p.m. Friday, May 10. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

PHILIP BILLARD VFW POST NO. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon: VFW members and their guests. 235-9073.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

UNCLE BO’S, lower level, Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, Departure. Tickets: $10. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Rusty Knutts. Tickets: $10. Blues society members get $2 discount. Advance tickets available at www.CitySpin.com. 234-4317. www.unclebos.com.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. Cinco De Mayo Party, Sunday, May 5. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Shoebox Money, Jean Claude and the Eclairs, Cavves and The Arsonist, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Play Dead, 8 p.m. Friday, May 10. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Cinco De Mayo Party, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; DJ Boatss, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Belle and The Vertigo Waves, The Moose and Honeyblush, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Wild eye and Brednan Mott, 6 p.m. Friday, May 10. Snowchild, Easy Killer and Stone Grower, 10 p.m. Friday, May 10. DJ Proof 10 p.m. Friday, May 10. Spring into Summer Fest, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 11. www.replaylounge.com.

Elsewhere

EMMETT: DRY CREEKBED SALOON, 510 Main St.: Pool Tournament, Saturday, May 11. 868-2004.

MERIDEN: VFW POST 10815, 612 E. Palmer, at S. Miller Road: Pitch Night, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. Texas Hold'em, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. Rock Bottom Band, 8 p.m. Friday, May 10. 520-1407.

PERRY: HOOKERS ’N’ REELERS, 10772 Perry Park Drive: Cinco de Mayo Party, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5. 753-6518.