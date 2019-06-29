The musical revue Four By Four will headline Marysville’s All-American 4th of July celebration Thursday.

Four By Four is a multi-tribute concert performing the legendary hits of The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Bee Gees and Motown. The show was conceived and directed by award-winning Broadway producer and director Michael Chapman.

Chapman is best known for directing “Forbidden Broadway,” an Off-Broadway revue parodying musical theater, particularly Broadway musicals. The cast includes Drew Aber, James Bullard, Katch Gray and Tim Winski.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Yesterday” are a few of the hits they will perform made famous by The Beatles; along with the Bee Gees’ “Jive Talkin,’ ” “How Deep is Your Love” and “Stayin’ Alive;” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls” by The Beach Boys; and Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Smokey Robinson’s “Tears of a Clown” and The Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love,” along with many others.

The two-act performance is fully staged and choreographed in full costume. Between the songs, the cast delivers spirited, informative and humorous banter.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Landoll Hangar at Marysville’s Municipal Airport, 2100 Airport Road. Admission is by freewill donation.

While “Four By Four” is the main musical component of the Independence Day festivities, the city’s family-friendly events begin at 4:30 p.m.

Other activities include family games and craft stations, a pie baking contest at 6 p.m., and helicopter rides available from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. for $40.

Individual slices of pie from the baking competition will be available for $1 after the pies are judged.

The Landoll Corp. is providing a free dinner during the event, beginning at 6 p.m. The main course includes hot dogs, brats and chips. Citizens State Bank is serving free ice cream from Call Hall, Kansas State University’s on-campus ice cream bar.

At 7:15 p.m. the colors will be presented aerially by the Kansas State University Parachute Club during a jump, weather permitting. After the flags are displayed, there will be a salute to veterans and service men and women, followed by a tribute to first responders.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display about 9:45 p.m. near the Lakeview Sports Complex, just north of K-36 highway on 20th Street in Marysville.