TOPEKA

1. Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival

When: 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Lake Shawnee's Reynolds Lodge, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle

Price: Free

Come out to the lake to enjoy live music, a water ski show, food vendors and a finale fireworks show. For information: topekabluessociety.org.

TOPEKA

2. Collins Park Fourth of July parade

When: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: S.W. Collins Avenue and Harland Court

Price: Free

The Collins Park Fourth of July parade starts at S.W. Collins Avenue and Harland Court and travels around Collins Park. For information: bit.ly/CollinsPark2019.

ELSEWHERE

3. All-American Fourth of July

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Londoll Hangar, 2100 Airport Road, Marysville

Price: Freewill donation

Enjoy outdoor lawn games, kids activities, a pie baking contest, free dinner, a musical performance, and fireworks after dark at the Lakeview Sports Complex. For information: bit.ly/AllAmericanFourth2019.

LAWRENCE

4. Lawrence 4th of July fireworks celebration

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Burcham Park, 200 Indiana St.

Price: Free

Featuring live music, food and fireworks, join the Lawrence Jaycees for an evening of Fourth of July fun. For information: bit.ly/BurchamPark2019.

MANHATTAN

5. First Saturday Cars and Coffee

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6

Where: Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

Price: Free

Find your fellow gearheads at the MDCC north parking lot. Leaded or unleaded, get a cup of complimentary coffee and peruse the cars on the lot. For information: midwestdreamcarcollection.org.

TOPEKA

6. College Hill Fourth of July Parade and Turtle Race

When: 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Boswell Square, S.W. 14th and Boswell

Price: Free

Turtle races begin at 9 a.m., with the parade following at 10 a.m. Winners are announced after the parade, along with a free hot dog lunch in the park provided by Westminster Presbyterian Church. For information: bit.ly/CollegeHill2019.

ELSEWHERE

7. Celebrate Freedom in Wamego

When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Wamego City Park, 599 6th St., Wamego

Price: Free

Festivities include car and tractor shows, a patriotic concert, carnival, parade, food and fireworks. For information: bit.ly/WamegoFreedom18.

TOPEKA

8. North Topeka Community Band Concert

Where: Garfield Park, 1600 N.E. Quincy St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 1

Price: Free

Enjoy live music from one of Topeka’s community bands. Songs will be Independence Day-oriented and family friendly. For information: bit.ly/CommunityBandJuly1.

TOPEKA

9. Potwin Fourth of July Parade

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: S.W. 3rd and Greenwood Avenue

Price: Free

The Potwin parade heads west to Woodlawn Avenue, north to 1st Street, then finishes back on Greenwood Avenue. All community groups, nonprofit organizations, businesses, political campaigns and families are invited to participate. For information: bit.ly/Potwin2019.

LAWRENCE

10. Live On Mass

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Where: 1000 block of Massachusetts Street

Price: Free

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear will perform an outdoor concert with special guests Pony Bradshaw and Sky Smeed. For information: bit.ly/LiveOnMassJuly6.