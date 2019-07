Since it has been a hot week, we decided to feature a drink for our #FoodFind. The Gracie Strawberry Blonde is a blonde ale with a light, refreshing flavor and a hint of strawberry that won't overpower the pallet. It's 5.4% ABV, and 18 IBU (bitterness).

Happy Basset Brewing Co.

Where: 6044 S.W. 29th St.

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Featured drink: Gracie Strawberry Blonde

Price: $5 (pint)