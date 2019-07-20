This week's Food Find comes from one of downtown's newest restaurants, The Weather Room. The restaurant is located inside the Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave., and is open for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The Weather Room's Jumbo Red Argentinian Shrimp is a new menu item, prepared with roasted garlic, lemon olive oil and parsley. It comes with a summer salad that consists of tomatoes and cucumbers.

The Weather Room

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Featured food: Jumbo Red Argentinian Shrimp

Price: $15