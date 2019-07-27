As soon as Abby Lanum knew she wanted to start a business selling flowers out of a truck, she knew she needed one thing: a classic vehicle.

What came along was Fiona, a 1964 Ford F-100 that has become the face of Top City Flower Truck.

Lanum, who started Top City Flower Truck in March, said she wanted a truck with a side step and a hump over the wheel, and after browsing through Facebook Marketplace, she found Fiona in Kansas City.

After making some repairs, Lanum and Fiona made their debut appearance at the June Downtown Topeka Farmers Market.

While Fiona catches the eye of many, the bright, whimsical flowers Lanum sells also draw attention.

“I really wanted to source local flowers," Lanum said. "It was really important to me."

Lanum added she likes seeing “how happy the truck makes people, whether it is someone who had an old truck and they like to stop and ask what year it is.”

The flowers Lanum sells at any given time depend on what the farmers she works with are growing, but currently she has been selling sunflowers, gladiolus, rudbeckia (black-eyed Susans), zinnias, clover, cosmos, lilies and hyssop.

Lanum said she likes to create wildflower bouquets.

“It is probably not something you would typically see in the grocery store or floral shop,” Lanum said. “I just kind of like the whimsy, organic nature of how they are all tied together.”

Prices for flowers range from $5 to $10, and single-stem flowers, such as sunflowers, are typically $4 a stem.

Lanum said the idea behind Top City Flower Truck flourished after she noticed how popular flower trucks were in other markets.

“I’m really excited about all of the energy that’s going into Topeka right now, especially downtown, and I thought this would be a fun way to add to that,” Lanum said. “I don’t come from a floral background, I’m not a florist, but I think like a lot of people I pick flowers based off of what I like and how pretty they are.”

During the season, Fiona and Lanum can be found in NOTO for First Friday Art Walks, occasionally at the farmers market on Saturdays, and set up in front of businesses that reach out, such as Ethan + Anna Children’s Boutique, 2829 S.W. 29th St.

In the off season, Lanum rents Fiona out to photographers who want to use the truck for photo sessions.

This year, Lanum said, she will probably be out selling flowers until late October.

Lanum said she is excited to see where the new business takes her and how much it grows in the future.

“It was really important to me to support local farmers, and I think if we can get momentum behind supporting all of our local businesses, that’s what I really want to try and accomplish out of this truck, as well as bring some color (and) creativity to Topeka,” Lanum said. “I just hope people have a good time (and) get a little bouquet to brighten their day for a week or so.”