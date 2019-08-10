This week's Food Find comes from one of NOTO's newest eateries, The Tipsy Carrot at 922 N. Kansas Ave.

The Tipsy Carrot offers coffee, juices, vegan bakery items, salads, smoothie bowls and ice cream.

The Acai Classic smoothie bowl is made with acai, blueberry, coconut and a pineapple blend. The bowl is topped with granola, banana, coconut, strawberry, honey and blueberries.

The Monkey Banana bowl is made with banana, almond milk, peanut butter and a cacao powder blend. It is topped with honey, granola, banana, dark chocolate chips and coconut.

The bowls come in two sizes: a small is $6.75 and a regular is $7.75.

The Tipsy Carrot

Where: 922 N. Kansas Ave.

Featured item: Smoothie bowls

Price: Small $6.75; regular $7.75

Hours: Closed Monday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday