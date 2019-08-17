When the Downtown Adventure Race Topeka was started in 2011 by Robb Cummings and Ryan Wenrich, the idea stemmed from the Oyster — but not the kind that people eat.

Cummings and Wenrich participated in Oyster The Race in Denver, and decided they wanted to bring something similar to Topeka.

This year's DART will take place 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with the DARTini starting at 9 a.m.

For those unfamiliar with DART, it is loosely based off of the Amazing Race, according to Jared Beam, lead planner of DART.

"The teams will get a clue that will take them somewhere in downtown, so then they go to that location and there is a task that they need to do," Beam said. "It could be physical, it could be mental — it could be a little bit of both."

The race benefits Let's Help, a nonprofit organization serving Shawnee County that provides a variety of services for the community, including adult education programs, a hot lunch program, a clothing and food bank and emergency services.

There are six legs to the race, and if it seems like there is a lot of mystery around what all the DART entails, that's because the tasks are a secret, Beam said.

One thing Beam can share with people is that clues have been posted on the event's Facebook page, DART-Downtown Adventure Race Topeka, in order to help participants out.

There are typically 30 to 35 teams of six people that participate in the event. So far, 29 teams are signed up, Beam said.

Beam said what people seem to enjoy about DART is the tasks and the mental aspect of it and that "it's not your normal 5K."

Beam said he hopes the event brings more awareness to Let's Help.

"We also want them to learn about what's available in downtown Topeka," Beam said. "It's changing, and a lot of people don't get down there like they should, and so we try to send them to places where they go, 'Oh, OK, I didn't know this was here,' and this year they are going to go down and see that the plaza is coming along. They will see progress, and that's the main thing. I think Topeka as a whole really need a downtown vibe, if you will, and it's coming."