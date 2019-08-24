This week's Food Find comes from a longtime Topeka drive-in, Bobo's Drive-In.

Bobo's Drive-In, 2300 S.W. 10th Ave., has been located in Topeka since 1948. The restaurant serves burgers, fries, onion rings, shakes and more.

Bobo's double cheeseburger is made with two hamburger patties, cheese, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce. The onion rings are lightly seasoned with salt and cooked to a golden perfection.

Bobo's Drive-In

Where: 2300 S.W. 10th Ave.

Price: Double cheeseburger, $4.19; onion rings, $2.90

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday