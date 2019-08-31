TOPEKA

1. Art reception at the Mulvane Art Museum

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Where: Mulvane Art Museum, 1700 S.W. Jewell Ave.

Price: Free

An art reception will be held for people to view the museum's new exhibits, including its "100 minus 5: Variations in the Art of Printmaking." Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served. For more information: https://washburn.edu/mulvane/calendar/2019/07/100minus5.html.

LAWRENCE



2. LiveOnMass Presents: Koe Wetzel

When: Friday, Sept. 6

Where: The Granada Theater, 1002 Massachusetts St.

Price: Free; $60 for VIP

Koe Wetzel blends rock 'n' roll with country in his music. He will perform during The Granada's LiveOnMass. For more information: https://bit.ly/2ZoS8Qb.

TOPEKA



3. Huff 'n Puff

When: Sept. 6-8

Where: Mount Hope Balloon Field, S.W. Fairlawn and Huntoon

Price: Free

The 44th annual hot air balloon rally features balloon glows and a multitude of hot air balloons for attendees to explore or take a ride in. For more information: http://www.huff-n-puff.org/home.

MANHATTAN

4. MHK on Tap 2019

When: 5-9 p.m Friday, Sept. 6

Where: Bluestem Grill, 1880 Kimball Ave.

Price: $45 general admission, $75 VIP

MHK on Tap will feature breweries from across the region, including KC Bier Co., Boston Beer Co., Three Rings Brewing Co., and Dave and Dani Ciders. For more information: https://bit.ly/2MJpuT9.

TOPEKA

5. Pennant 9 3/4 Kick Off Party

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave.

Price: $10

Pennant 9 3/4 is a pop-up bar inspired by science fiction and fantasy. For more information: https://bit.ly/2NEFBkH.

TOPEKA

6. Parade of Pets

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Where: Downtown Topeka

Price: Free

Those wanting to sign up for the parade need to sign up by 6:15 p.m. at Moburts, 820 S. Kansas Ave. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. in front of Westar. For more information:https://bit.ly/2NDu6tK.

Elsewhere

7. Boos and Brews

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego

Price: $35

This event combines ghost hunting with brews. Two guest investigators will lead the tour. For more information: https://bit.ly/2L1OS4m.

TOPEKA

8. Serengeti Nights

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Topeka Zoo, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Price: $70 general admission, $95 VIP, $93.75 VIP Table

The Topeka Zoo's fundraiser allows guests to explore the zoo, enjoy food and drinks and listen to live music. For more information: https://bit.ly/2Ueipe8.

TOPEKA

9. Back to the '80s Drag

When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Where: Studio 62, 816 N. Kansas Ave.

Price: $5

Dress in '80s attire and enjoy a drag show and drinks. For more information: https://bit.ly/2L5LdCJ.

TOPEKA

10. First Friday Art Walk

When: Friday, Sept. 6

Where: NOTO Arts and Entertainment District

Price: Free

The First Friday Art Walk takes place the first Friday of every month. Explore shops and art galleries in NOTO and in downtown Topeka. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/350109185856311/.