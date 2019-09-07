Hey everyone,

This week was filled with a lot of fun, work related and not.

I know what you're thinking. There is a way to have fun at work?

I'm here to tell you there is.

I'm sure most of you know that Huff 'n Puff is taking place this weekend at Mount Hope Cemetery.

One of the perks for me is that every year, Huff 'n Puff hosts a media flight. One of the cons of this is it isn't a guarantee that the balloon will actually leave the field.

Hot air ballooning heavily relies on weather conditions and the wind, and if those elements aren't just perfect, there's no flying.

That just so happened to be the case Wednesday. The media flight was supposed to take place Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., but it was too windy and it didn't happen.

The flight was then rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, but the opposite occurred: there wasn't enough wind.

I still found it an enjoyable experience as the pilots who attended still unloaded their balloons and set them up so we could take tethered rides.

I also got to meet and chat with some of the pilots about a sport that you can tell they are passionate about.

While I only got to experience a tethered ride, it gave me a good idea of what hot air ballooning is like and I hope to experience it next year.

Do you think it's possible Kansas weather will corporate?

My second fun experience this week was seeing Don Felder, a former member of The Eagles, in concert.

Felder performed Thursday night at Prairie Band Casino.

I think I was one of the youngest people there, but that's OK. My mom, who I took with me, thoroughly enjoyed herself and knew every song.

Plus, for me, it was really cool just seeing someone like Felder perform live. We also got to go backstage and meet him.

I can honestly say he is nice, personable and likes to talk, which as a journalist, I appreciate.

I'm always grateful for the things that I get to experience with my job and I hope I continue to be surprised by what comes my way.