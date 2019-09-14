DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering weekly lessons in Lindy Hop. They will be followed by 45 minutes of DJ'ed music for practice and social dancing. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Arnie & the Arnettes, 7-10 p.m, Wednesday, Sept. 18, Lounge; Triple Play Band, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Saturday, Sept. 21, Main Hall. Open to the Public.

Cowboy Inc at The Vinewood: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2848 SE 29th St, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Join us for an evening of country music, dancing, friends and fun. Cowboy Inc includes several familiar faces from the Grand O’ Opry band. Cost: $10. Information: 260-6772, hello@vinewoodvenue.com.

MUSIC

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Buddy Guy: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, The Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Information: Ticketmaster.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Lewis Black: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Information: Ticketmaster.

Topeka Metalfest Capital Invasion 7: Sept. 20-21, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. Jackson.

The Band That Fell to Earth KC: A Tribute to David Bowie: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. This full-scale 940 LIVE! production will provide a connection between the cities’ vibrant music scenes. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Douglas County food bank, Just Food. All Ages, 13+. Cost: $25. Information: 843-2787, marlo@lawrenceartscenter.org.

THEATER

Ripcord: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21, Topeka Civic Theater, Helen Hocker Theater, 700 S.W. Zoo Parkway. Tickets: $13.

"The Ladies Foursome": 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Sept. 15, through Thursday, Sept. 19.

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice": 1:15 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 4:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 1:15 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Official Secrets": 1:30 p.m, 3:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Sunday; 3:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 1:30 p.m, 3:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

NOTO Movie Nite: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Noto Arts District. The movie will be "Aquaman."

VENUES

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

I Love to Draw!: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Science on Tap: The Kansas Watershed: Flow, Flooding, & Management: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Free State Brewing Co., 636 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Learn about the Kansas River watershed, the streams that form it, flood control, irrigation and how river management works during a flood season. Guest will be Dawn Buehler, of Friends of the Kaw. Information: biodiversity@ku.edu.

Talk Like a Pirate Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Eye patches and temporary tattoos will be given away to all wee pirates while the treasure holds out. Then launch your own pirate adventure on the Seas the Day, our outdoor pirate ship. Information: 783-8300.

Psychic Fun and Feast: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, North Star, 1100 N.W. 25th St. Guests will sit down to a scrumptious meal and enjoy interesting conversation with Ghost Tours of Kansas staff and psychic Jo Flowers. The after-dinner schedule includes a bio from Jo, history and ghost stories. The highlight of the evening is a personalized psychic reading from Jo Flowers. Meal choices include 8-ounce sirloin, catfish dinner or chicken fried steak or sirloin tips. All meals come with a choice of sides and non-alcoholic beverage. Customers are free to order and pay for alcoholic beverages. Cost: $55. Information: 851-0856, ghosttoursofkansas@gmail.com.

24th Bruce Whaley Spirit Ride: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Lake Shawnee Shelter House No. 2, 3137 S.E. 29th S. The 24th Bruce Whaley Spirit Ride is an annual charitable event raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The route is 6.5 miles around Lake Shawnee. Also 25-mile or 50-mile ride to Overbrook. Pizza for lunch, Pepsi and ice cream. Many giveways for riders and a silent auction. Information: Kvbc.org or 379-0534.

West Fest — Celebrating Kansas Cowboys: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. Celebrating Kansas cowboys. Meet Nevada the mustang and Sundance the miniature horse. Live music, face painting, and artist demonstrations. Fun activities for the family. Free lunch sponsored by Dillons. Wagon or stagecoach ride included with museum admission. Kansas Historical Society members free. Cost: $5-$10. Information: 272-8681.

Women and Money: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Learn concrete ideas to help you make financial changes, factors that influence how and why we make financial decisions, and how to tackle your financial future. Designed for women of all backgrounds, levels of financial knowledge and stages of life. To enroll, contact HCCI at www.hcci-ks.org. Information: 580-4400.

Pop Up Science! featuring Nature’s Builders: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, KU Natural History Museum, Dyche Hall, 1345 Jayhawk Blvd., Lawrence. Join us for Pop Up Science, a fun and family-oriented program with hands-on science learning activities in one of our galleries. This month, our museum volunteers will teach you about the animal engineers of the natural world and you can try your hand at being a builder. Information: biodiversity@ku.edu.

Free Family Art Experiences: Roll into Print Week: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Open to printmakers of all ages! Learn how to create your own repeatable images using common materials. Information: 843-2787, marlo@lawrenceartscenter.org.

Seeds of Change — Storytime with Author Jen Cullerton Johnson: 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Join children’s author Jen Cullerton Johnson as she shares her acclaimed book, "Seeds of Change: Wangari’s Gift to the World." This compelling children’s book brings to life the empowering story of Wangari Maathai, the first African woman, and environmentalist, to win a Nobel Peace Prize. This program is sponsored by the Kansas African Studies Center at the University of Kansas. She excelled at science and went on to study in the United States. After returning home, Wangari blazed a trail across Kenya, using her knowledge and compassion to promote the rights of her countrywomen and to help save the land. Information: 783-8300.

Cocktails in the Courtyard: Daring Adventures: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Experience after-hours 21-and-older fun and cocktails. Become an adventurer in activities throughout the library. With a $25 ticket you’ll receive entrance to the event, heavy appetizers and one drink ticket. Cost: $25. Information: 580-4400.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Smith and Tegio, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Area 51 Invasion: Survivor Rave, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept 20. Hole in the Earth/Blood Dauber/Civil, 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $10. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. Working Womens Wednesday, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept 20, Bridges (Classic Rock). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Soul 2 Soul (Acoustic Coyers, Roots, Blues & Folk). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Wednesday, Sept. 18; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave.: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Nerd Night, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

VICTORIA’S, 5011 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke Fridays and Saturdays. 862-0776.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Mantra Tonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Vein/Soft Kill/higher Power/Modern Color, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Tickets: $14. Jacklndn/Jeffery Bass, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets: $12. Radkey w/ Special guests, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets: $11. www.thebottlenecklive.com.